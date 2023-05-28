Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

TEVA stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

