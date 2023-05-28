TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 25,610,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.