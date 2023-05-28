The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$76.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$66.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.41. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

