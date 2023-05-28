The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.10 EPS.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCS. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,668 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.