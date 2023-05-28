The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,851 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.59% of First Bancshares worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $815.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

