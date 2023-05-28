The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.