The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

