The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,924 shares of company stock worth $5,681,918 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

