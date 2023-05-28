The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,377 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $88.29. 12,892,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,362,731. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

