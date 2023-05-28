Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $640.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.31.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $522.02 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.81 and a 200-day moving average of $555.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.