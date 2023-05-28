Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 72,945 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

