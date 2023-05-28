Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

LHX opened at $178.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.51 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

