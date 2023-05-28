Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.89 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.