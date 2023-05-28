Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

