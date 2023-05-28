Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ferguson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after buying an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ferguson by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,656,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,425,000 after buying an additional 442,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

