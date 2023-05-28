Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPLA opened at $197.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.34.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

