Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.90% of SandRidge Energy worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 799.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 274,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 264,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 247,141 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $14.32 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

