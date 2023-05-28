Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

