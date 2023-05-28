Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 284,285 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,285 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,999 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 425,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 177,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

About Extreme Networks

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

