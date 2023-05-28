Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 62,234 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

