Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $205.10 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.