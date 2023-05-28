Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.21 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

