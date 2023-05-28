thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Shares of TYEKF remained flat at $7.24 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.55.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

