Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 2,839,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tietto Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TIETF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Tietto Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
