Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the April 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Toho Gas stock remained flat at C$18.75 on Friday. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.37.

About Toho Gas

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

