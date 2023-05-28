Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.58 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00006973 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.58 billion and $8.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.48 or 0.99942176 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002331 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.93224591 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,535,442.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

