Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

TOTZF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

