Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %
TOTZF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.
About Total Energy Services
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Total Energy Services (TOTZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.