Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 15,293,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062,646. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Trans Global Group
