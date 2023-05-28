Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 15,293,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062,646. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

