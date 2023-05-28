Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in May

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the April 30th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,506.0 days.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of TBABF stock remained flat at $25.98 during trading on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.
