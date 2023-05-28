TRON (TRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $156.15 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $156.15 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009552 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003331 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001411 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,275,920,127 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.