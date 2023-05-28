Truefg LLC Buys 652 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Truefg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 3,783,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

