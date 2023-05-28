Truefg LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.68. 917,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,045. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.52. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

