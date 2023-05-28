Truist Financial Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $77.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.13.
New Relic Stock Performance
NEWR stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45.
Insider Activity at New Relic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in New Relic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Further Reading
