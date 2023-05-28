U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on USEG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 67,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,573. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

