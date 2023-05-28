Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.70-$25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.09 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.91.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.