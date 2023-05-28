Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Uni-Select Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts and automotive refinish and industrial coatings. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, GSF Car Parts UK, and Corporate Office and Others. The FinishMaster US segment offers refinish and industrial coatings and related products.

