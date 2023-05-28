Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

