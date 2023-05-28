Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

