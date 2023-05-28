Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $5.15 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $36.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00018336 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00326356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.06989921 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $32,006,194.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

