United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 15th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49.
United Community Banks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.