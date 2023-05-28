United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 15th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

