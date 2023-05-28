United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

