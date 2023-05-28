United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,079. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.