United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance
Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.71.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.