Utrust Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $46.97 million and $2.65 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

