V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 3.4 %

V.F. stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

