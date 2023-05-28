Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHNA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $4,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $749,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $395,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.