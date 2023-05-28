Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,981,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

