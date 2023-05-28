Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the April 30th total of 606,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 157,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,209. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

