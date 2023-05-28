Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 13.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,682,000 after acquiring an additional 233,302 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VUG stock opened at $265.68 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.