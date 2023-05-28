Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,893 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

