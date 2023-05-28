Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.30. 282,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.