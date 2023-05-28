Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) PT Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $879.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 465,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $6,602,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 280,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,818,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

